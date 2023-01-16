Davos 2023: World Economic Forum to begin today

More than 2,700 leaders from across the world will discuss on pressing issues like the Russia-Ukraine war, global inflation, climate change, etc at World Economic Forum to begin in Davos on Monday
To discuss on pressing issues like the Russia-Ukraine war, global inflation, climate change, etc, world leaders will join the World Economic Forum meeting to begin in Davos from Monday.
The meeting is based on the theme, 'Cooperation in a Fragmented World' and will conclude on 20 January. The 53rd annual meeting will be joined by more than 2,700 leaders from 130 countries including 52 heads of state/government.
The WEF meeting is another major platform for global leaders to address the multiple crises of the world. These crises have not only deepened divisions but also fragmented the geopolitical landscape.
"We see the manifold political, economic and social forces creating increased fragmentation on a global and national level. To address the root causes of this erosion of trust, we need to reinforce cooperation between the government and business sectors, creating the conditions for a strong and durable recovery," WEF Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab said.
Leaders from across the world like will join the World Economic Forum. They include European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, South Africa President Cyril M Ramaphosa, Spain Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, Swiss President Alain Berset and Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin, etc.
In addition to this, several leaders, entrepreneurs and young businessmen from India will also join the meeting. WEF meeting will be joined by Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, Mansukh Mandaviya, Smriti Irani and R K Singh. In addition to this, state chief ministers Eknath Shinde, B S Bommai and Yogi Adityanath will also join the meeting.
The list of Indian businessmen and entrepreneurs to join the congregation include Byju Ravindran, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Sons India, Rajesh Gopinath, CEO and MD, Tata Consultancy Services, CP Gurnani, CEO and MD, Tech Mahindra, Rishad Premji, executive chairman, Wipro; Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder and CEO, Paytm; Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute of India and Dinesh Kumar Khara, chairman, SBI, etc.
