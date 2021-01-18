Davos Agenda starts next week. Key events to who will attend - Details here

Davos Agenda , online event of World Economic Forum 's yearly congregation of the rich and powerful of the world at Davos, is scheduled to be held between January 25 and 29. Every year, the event is held around the same time in the Swiss ski resort.

The decision to host the event online comes amidst the Covid 19 pandemic situation, as the World Economic Forum writes in its statement, the pandemic has accelerated systemic changes that were apparent before its inception. The fault lines that emerged in 2020 now appear as critical crossroads in 2021.

However, WEF will host its physical annual meeting in May in Singapore.

Key themes for discussion

Content is split across 7 key themes that allow you to explore the diverse topics addressed during the meeting. They are likely - How to save the planet (revolves around Covid 19, climate change), Fairer economic (financial and monetary systems of different countries), Tech for good (Big data and other tech disruptions), Society and future of work (Remote work culture, gender parity), better businesses, healthy future and beyond geo-politics.

The 'Davos Agenda' will also mark the launch of WEF's 'Great Reset Initiative' and begin the preparation of the special Annual Meeting during spring.

Who will attend

The online summit will also see several heads of state and government deliver special addresses and engage in dialogue with business leaders at the start of a "crucial year to rebuild trust".

Those who have already registered for the event also include former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan and ex-IMF chief Christine Lagarde.

Several union ministers including Narendra Singh Tomar, Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, Piyush Goyal and Dharmendra Pradhan along with top business leaders such as Mukesh Ambani, Anand Mahindra, Sanjiv Bajaj, Shyam Sunder Bhartia, Hari S Bhartia, Ajay Khanna, Jayadev Galla, Dipali Goenka, Sunil Mittal and others will participate in a five-day online Davos Agenda summit later this month.

How to follow:

WEF earlier this month released a guide on how to follow Davos Agenda on our digital channels. In the statement, it wrote, "It is essential for leaders from all walks of life to work together virtually for a more inclusive, cohesive and sustainable future as soon as possible in 2021."

Twitter

The official meeting hashtag is #DavosAgenda. Follow tweets on this hashtag to keep up with everything going on in the meeting. WEF will be live-tweeting key sessions, posting Fleets, and updating you on sessions.

Facebook

Follow wef.ch/facebook page for daily updates, livestreamed sessions, and video highlights from the event

Linkedin

Top stories, highlights and more will be uploaded to the wef.ch/linkedin page.

Instagram

Key photographs, reels, stories and quizzes from the event will be featured on wef.ch/instagram

YouTube

Livestreamed sessions and video roundups will be uploaded to the YouTube channel: wef.ch/youtube

Podcast

Subscribe to The Great Reset for daily coverage.

TikTok

Follow the account on TikTok: wef.ch/tiktok

