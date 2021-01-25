Davos Agenda: Xi Jinping to deliver first keynote - Check today's events here

On the first day of the World Economic Forum's online programme Davos Agenda, Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday will deliver the first keynote of the event. Meanwhile, Covid 19 crisis, vaccination efforts and covid-hit economies and recoveries are some of the topics that are going to dominate today's event.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the event on Thursday.

The WEF's e-version of the yearly congregation of the rich and powerful of the world that happens at Switzerland's ski resort Davos is scheduled to be held between January 25-29.

The decision to host the event online comes amidst the Covid 19 pandemic situation, as the World Economic Forum writes in its statement, the pandemic has accelerated systemic changes that were apparent before its inception. The fault lines that emerged in 2020 now appear as critical crossroads in 2021. However, WEF will host its physical annual meeting in May in Singapore.

Key event's today:

A special address by Chinese President Xi Jinping

Restoring Economic Growth:

The World Bank is forecasting that most countries will fall into recession in 2020 with global GDP contracting by more than 5%. This Leadership Panel examines how to restore growth, with recommendations on how businesses and governments can collaborate more effectively on a new economic agenda that enhances productivity, sustainability and shared prosperity in 2021.

Guests: Woman and Child Welfare minister Smriti Zubin Irani, Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Governor of Bank of Japan Haruhiko Kuroda, Andrey L. Kostin, Russian Fed, and Gideon Rachman, Finacial Times

Advancing a New Social Contract

The pandemic has put nearly half of the 3.3 billion global workforce at risk of losing their livelihoods, while revealing the inadequacies of safety nets for the majority of the world’s working population. This Leadership Panel examines what responses are most effective and what are the emerging features of a new social contract between governments, business and citizens.

Guests: Hillary Clinton, James Quincey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, The Coca-Cola Company, Pedro Sánchez, Prime Minister of Spain, Office of the Prime Minister of Spain, Sharan Burrow, General Secretary, International Trade Union Confederation, Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda, Jo Ann Jenkins, Chief Executive Officer, AARP, Saadia Zahidi, Managing Director, World Economic Forum Geneva

Responding to the COVID-19 Crisis

Nearly 90 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported worldwide, with more than 1.8 million lives lost. This Leadership Panel examines the most effective response and recovery efforts, with recommendations on how businesses and governments can improve and increase their collaboration.

Guests: John Micklethwait, Editor-in-Chief, Bloomberg News, Anthony S. Fauci, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Nancy Brown, Chief Executive Officer, American Heart Association, Frans van Houten, Chief Executive Officer, Royal Philips, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece

A special address by the secretary-general of the United Nations António Guterres

Accelerating Grassroots Innovation

From a Myanmar-based initiative promoting recycling to an online marketplace to use empty shipping containers in Oman, entrepreneurs will play a crucial role in speeding up global delivery of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

