More than 28,000 leaders from across the world will join the 54th World Economic Forum Annual Meeting set to begin on Monday in Davos, Switzerland.

Representatives of nearly 60 countries will participate in the annual five-day talkathon to begin in the Alpine resort town of Switzerland. Global leaders are likely to discuss burning issues related to geopolitics, business, culture, and those related to world society.

In addition to global leaders like Li Qiang (Premier of the People's Republic of China), Emmanuel Macron (President of France), and António Guterres (UN Secretary-General), the forum will be joined by three Union ministers, three chief ministers along with their ministerial colleagues and over a hundred CEOs on behalf of India. Here is the full list of Indian representatives at Davos.

Who are representing India in WEF?

From India, the Union Minister of Women & Child Development, Smriti Irani; Minister for Railways, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw; and India's Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri will join the forum.

Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani is the minister for women & child development and minister for minority affairs in the government of India. Before holding the responsibility of this ministry, Smriti Irani held the responsibility of the education ministry.

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Former IAS officer, Ashwini Vaishnaw, is the minister for railways, communications electronics, and information technology. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, and The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Hardeep Singh Puri

He is currently serving as the union minister for housing and urban affairs and minister for petroleum and natural gas. The former diplomat was inducted into the Council of Ministers as Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Housing and Urban Affairs in Sep 2017. In 2021, he was sworn in as the Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs & Petroleum and Natural Gas. He completed his higher studies at Delhi University and has also taught at St. Stephens College in Delhi.

Chief Ministers

In addition to the chief ministers, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah will also participate in the World Economic Forum meeting in 2024.

Other Indian leaders to join the summit

In addition to union ministers and CMs, several key personalities from India will also take part in the meeting. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and ministers from the states of Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana will also join the meeting.

Industrialists and CEOs

Other than this industrialists and VVIPs, including Gautam Adani, Nadir Godrej, Sajjan Jindal, Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Nandan Nilekani, Sumant Sinha, will also be a part of the delegation.

‘Unconstitutional CM taking personal entourage of 50 people to Davos’: Aaditya Thackeray attacks Eknath Shinde

A day before the beginning of the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Worli MLA, and former Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray accused Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde of taking over 50 people along with him to Davos.