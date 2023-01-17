Dawood Ibrahim stays in defence area in Karachi: Nephew to NIA1 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2023, 04:46 PM IST
Dawood Ibrahim has a second wife, a Pakistani Pathan. Her name is Maizabin.
Dawood Ibrahim has a second wife, a Pakistani Pathan. Her name is Maizabin.
Fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim has remarried in Pakisthan and currently, lives with his family in Karachi, his nephew told National Investigation Agency. The investigating agency is currently probing a case pertaining to a global terrorist network and a criminal syndicate involved in terrorist and criminal activities in India.