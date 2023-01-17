Fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim has remarried in Pakisthan and currently, lives with his family in Karachi, his nephew told National Investigation Agency. The investigating agency is currently probing a case pertaining to a global terrorist network and a criminal syndicate involved in terrorist and criminal activities in India.

“Dawood Ibrahim has a second wife, a Pakistani Pathan. Her name is Maizabin. He has three daughters Marukh (married to Junaid, son of Javed Miandad), Mehrin (married) and Maziya (unmarried) and one son Mohin Nawaz (married)," Alishah Parkar, son of Dawood's sister Haseena Parkar, said in the statement, which is part of the charge sheet filed by the NIA in the case in November last year.

However, he has not divorced his first wife.

Ibrahim lives in a defence area behind Abdullah Gazi Baba Dargah in Karachi, Pakistan, along with his family, Parkar also mentioned in the chargesheet

The NIA in its charge sheet alleged that Ibrahim had sent a “huge amount of money" through hawala channels to accused arrested in the case pertaining to aiding terrorist activities of criminal syndicate, namely 'D-Company' in India.

These activities were related to carrying out terrorist attacks in Mumbai and other parts of India to strike fear among people.

The D-Company has established a special unit to strike terror in people of India by attacking eminent personalities, including political leaders and businesspersons, the probe agency further claimed.

Ibrahim and his close aide Chhota Shakeel have been shown as wanted accused in the charge sheet. The three other people charge-sheeted are Arif Abubakar Shaikh, Shabbir Abubakar Shaikh and Mohammad Salim Qureshi — all Mumbai residents and arrested in the case.