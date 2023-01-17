Dawood Ibrahim stays in defence area in Karachi: Nephew to NIA

“Dawood Ibrahim has a second wife, a Pakistani Pathan. Her name is Maizabin. He has three daughters Marukh (married to Junaid, son of Javed Miandad), Mehrin (married) and Maziya (unmarried) and one son Mohin Nawaz (married)," Alishah Parkar, son of Dawood's sister Haseena Parkar, said in the statement, which is part of the charge sheet filed by the NIA in the case in November last year.