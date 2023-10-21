On the 15th day of the Israel-Hamas conflict, two American citizens who were previously held captive in Gaza were released by Hamas. Here are the top ten updates. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. Hamas has released two American hostages, Judith and Natalie Raanan, a mother and daughter who were taken during the attack on southern Israel on October 7, informed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Friday.

2. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak held meetings with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Cairo on Friday. During these discussions, they reached a consensus on the importance of allowing humanitarian aid to enter Gaza and minimizing civilian casualties in the conflict between Israel and Hamas. This meeting was part of Prime Minister Sunak's diplomatic tour of the Middle East.

3. US President Joe Biden has sought more than $105 billion from Congress as part of a package aimed at delivering security assistance to address the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Israel, CNN reported. Biden said, “The request will help mitigate the global humanitarian impacts of Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine and of Hamas' horrific attacks on Israel, including by extending humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza."

4. In a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman emphasized the importance of de-escalation in the conflict between Israel and Hamas, as reported by the Saudi state news agency SPA.

5. During a visit to Egypt's crossing with the Gaza Strip on Friday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made a heartfelt plea for the movement of aid trucks into the blockaded enclave. This call came shortly after the US had raised optimism regarding a potential diplomatic breakthrough in the region, Reuters reported.

6. An official from the Foreign Ministry announced that the remains of four out of the ten Nepalese students, who tragically lost their lives during an unexpected strike by Hamas at an Israeli Kibbutz farm earlier this month, will be repatriated to Nepal on Sunday. The incident occurred on October 7, resulting in the deaths of ten Nepalese students.

7. The Palestine Red Crescent Society (RCS) issued an urgent plea on Friday, calling for the immediate evacuation of Al-Quds Hospital in northern Gaza to avert a devastating incident similar to what occurred at Al-Ahli Hospital. This report was covered by The Times of Israel.

8. On Friday, US President Joe Biden suggested that he believes the recent brutal attack by Hamas on Israel, which occurred two weeks ago, was intended to disrupt the warming relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

9. The White House clarified that Joe Biden did not catch a reporter's question regarding whether Israel should postpone a possible ground invasion of Gaza until more hostages could be evacuated. In his response, the President answered "yes."

10. According to the Palestinian health ministry, a minimum of 4,137 Palestinians, including hundreds of children, have lost their lives, and 13,000 have sustained injuries in Gaza. The United Nations has reported that over one million people have been displaced from their homes due to the ongoing conflict, Reuters reported.

(With inputs from agencies)

