Day after anti-vaccine protests, Australia begins Covid-19 inoculation drive

Australia rolled out its Covid-19 vaccination campaign on Sunday, with top officials among a small group receiving the first jabs. The national rollout of the Pfizer vaccine is set to begin on Monday.

In what is being termed an effort to boost public confidence in the vaccinations, Prime Minister Scott Morrison took the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine at a medical centre in Sydney's northwest.

Jane Malysiak, an aged care resident and WWII survivor in her 80s, was the country's first person to receive the vaccine, followed by health care workers and other officials.

"She's taking part in what is a very historic day for our country," Morrison said.

"Tomorrow our vaccination programme starts, so as a curtain-raiser today we're here making some very important points -- that it's safe, that it's important, and we need to start with those who are most vulnerable and are on the front line," he added.

The priority groups in the first round include the 7,00,000 frontline workers in the health sector, border enforcement and care homes, along with the residents of care homes.

Australia has recorded just under 29,000 cases, and 909 deaths since the pandemic began.

Against vaccinations

The move comes a day after anti-vaccination demonstrations were held in major cities. The protesters chanted slogans like "My body, my choice" and signs denouncing the vaccine.

Some protesters clashed with police in Melbourne, leading to several arrests.

Police said 15 people would receive penalty notices for breaching its Covid-19 laws. Five others were charged for resisting arrest, hindering police and refusing to provide details.

The jabs in Australia are free, but it is not mandatory for people to have them.

According to an Australian National University survey, almost 22% of Australians said they were unlikely to get the jab.

The country's vaccination programme is starting months after other nations', following its provisional approval of the Pfizer product for use in January.

The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine was also approved in recent days but is yet to be administered.

With inputs from agencies.









