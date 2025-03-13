Day after the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) rebels hijacked a train in Balochistan, killing dozens, the Pakistani security have killed 10 militants after spotting them near a military facility in South Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The district shares a border with Afghanistan.

According to a report, the militants who were killed were members of Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTT. The group is an ally of the Taliban in Afghanistan and has been emboldened since the Afghan Taliban seized power there in 2021.

According to The Express Tribune, the suicide attackers first detonated their explosives at a checkpoint near Jandola Fort in South Waziristan's Upper Jandola area and opened fire.

A suicide bomber also blew himself up in a vehicle near the FC camp, they said.

Security personnel responded with firing and killed all 10 militants, preventing a possible suicide attack.

The attack came a day after security forces killed all 33 attackers who had hijacked the Jaffar Express train in Balochistan and held passengers hostage in the mountainous region.

Some off-duty security personnel who were onboard the train were also killed by the BLA militants. After over 24 hours of operation by the security forces, all militants were killed and all hostages were freed.

The country witnessed a sharp increase in terror attacks in January 2025, surging by 42 per cent compared to the previous month, according to data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), a think-tank.