Day care in Canada struck by city bus; 2 children dead
- Immediately after the crash, the driver stepped out of the bus, ripped his clothes off and started screaming, a neighbor said.
A city bus crashed into a day care center north of Montreal on Wednesday, killing two children and injuring six, authorities said. The bus driver is facing first-degree murder charges after his vehicle rammed into a daycare center in a Montreal suburb on Wednesday, killing two children and injuring six others.
