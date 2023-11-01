Day of the Dead 2023: Google Doodle celebrates Mexico's Día de los Muertos

Google Doodle celebrates Mexico's Día de los Muertos, a holiday to pay respects to departed loved ones. Día de los Muertos has indigenous roots dating back more than 3,000 years to pre-Columbian Mesoamerican civilizations.

Google Doodle on Wednesday celebrated Mexico's Día de los Muertos, also known as the Day of the Dead, observed in Mexico from November 1 to November 2nd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Doodle featured a hand-crafted paper automaton, this holiday provides families with an opportunity to pay their respects to departed relatives and loved ones, the description noted.

Día de los Muertos has indigenous roots dating back more than 3,000 years to pre-Columbian Mesoamerican civilizations like the Aztec, Mayan, and Nahua. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Google Doodle celebrates Halloween 2023 with poem and illustrations by Emily Barrera

It was believed that after death, a person had to complete nine challenges to reach the final resting place of Chicunamictlán. Families would place altares (offerings) of food, water, tools, and other symbolic items to aid their loved ones’ journeys in the afterlife.

On this annual occasion, it is widely believed that the boundary separating the realm of the living from that of the spirits fades away, enabling the souls of the deceased to reunite with their families. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In celebration, numerous Mexicans adorn their faces with Calaveras (skulls). Women don vibrant dresses or blouses and create handmade flower crowns, while men opt for suits and hats as part of their attire.

The description further said that the Families assemble ofrendas that feature photographs and personal belongings of their deceased loved ones on altars embellished with marigolds. These vibrant orange flowers not only decorate the path connecting the worlds of the living and the dead but also beckon spirits with their fragrance and vividness. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, feasts consisting of tamales, pan de muerto (a special bread), calaveras de azúcar (sugar skulls), and various Mexican delicacies are enjoyed across the nation during this time.

Día de los Muertos is a vibrant and spirited celebration, serving as a means to honour and rejoice in the memory of those who have departed from this world. It represents a heartfelt tribute to the departed, offering families a priceless opportunity to come together and reconnect with their cherished ones. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!