Days after Black Sea drone incident, Pentagon releases de-classified video

Days after Black Sea drone incident, Pentagon releases de-classified video2 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 08:57 PM IST
- According to the video, a Russian Su-27 fighter jet comes very close to the US MQ-9 drone and dumps fuel near it. The US officials claim this was an apparent effort to damage the American aircraft as it flew over the Black Sea.
Amid the Black Sea drone incident gaining momentum, Pentagon on 16 March released a de-classified video showing Russia's intercept of a US military surveillance drone downed over the Black Sea two days ago, reported Reuters.
