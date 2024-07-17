Days after Donald Trump assassination attempt, Ohio cops kill man with 2 knives near Republican Convention

Ohio Police fatally shot a man wielding two knives just a few blocks from the Republican National Convention, following an earlier attempt assassination on Donald Trump.

Written By Alka Jain
First Published17 Jul 2024, 09:40 AM IST
Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman speaks at a news conference after Samuel Sharpe Jr. was shot and killed by five Ohio police officers who were in Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention (RNC) on July 16, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (AFP Photo)
Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman speaks at a news conference after Samuel Sharpe Jr. was shot and killed by five Ohio police officers who were in Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention (RNC) on July 16, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (AFP Photo)

Days after US presidential candidate Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania, Ohio police shot and killed a man who was wielding two knives near the Republican National Convention (RNC), said police on Tuesday.

Addressing a news conference, Milwaukee Chief Jeffrey Norman said the man who was shot dead by five members of the Ohio police department had a knife in each hand, and the cops recovered two knives from him.

“He's got the knife!" the officers were heard saying in the camera footage released. As they run toward the men standing on the street, some officers then yelled, “Drop the knife!”

Also Read | Does Donald Trump assassination bid to have a ‘Deep State’ link?

“Someone’s life was in danger. These officers, who were not from this area, took it upon themselves to act and save someone’s life today," Norman said as quoted by AP.

Thousands of officers from various jurisdictions are in Milwaukee to bolster security for the convention that started on Monday and will end on Thursday.

Donald Trump's assassination attempt

On Saturday, there was an attempted assassination on former President Trump during a rally in Pennsylvania, just months before the upcoming presidential elections. Trump narrowly escaped with a minor injury when a gunman fired shots, grazing the "upper part of his right ear."

Tragically, a bystander who shielded his family during the chaos lost his life. Crooks, who was a registered Republican, was fatally shot by a Secret Service sniper.

After the attack, Trump delivered a message of unity, urging Americans to stand against “evil" and said, “It was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening.”

Also Read | Trump appears with ear bandage after ‘assassination’ attempt, crowd cheers

Some media reports stated that Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old boy, attempted to assassinate Trump. He had a brief appearance in a 2022 advertisement for BlackRock Inc., the world's largest asset manager.

The advertisement, filmed at Bethel Park High School in Pennsylvania, featured Crooks and other volunteer students in the background, as reported by BlackRock. Crooks graduated from Bethel Park High School in 2022.

Also Read | Trump assassination attempt: Shooter Thomas Crooks featured in 2022 BlackRock ad

BlackRock announced that the advertisement has been withdrawn but assured that the footage will be provided to the authorities. Despite its removal, the video continues to circulate widely on social media. 

 

(With AP inputs)

17 Jul 2024, 09:40 AM IST
