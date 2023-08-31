Days after Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin's death and funeral, a previously unseen and undated video emerged, which shows Prigozhin addressing the camera while riding in a vehicle and speaking about speculation of his death.

The video was posted by Anton Gerashchenko, advisor to the minister of internal affairs of Ukraine. "To those who talk about my liquidation, private life, and earnings or whatever else, strictly speaking, everything’s alright," HT quoted Yevgeny Prigozhin saying in the video, adding, “For anyone discussing whether I’m alive or not and how I’m doing […] it’s a weekend in the second half of August 2023. I’m in Africa." However the Russian outlets pointed out that the uniform Yevgeny Prigozhin is wearing in the video is similar to the outfit worn in a video published on August 21 — during Wagner Group's campaign in Africa. Here is the video:

Ever since Prigozhin's plane was destroyed with him and several members of the Wagner Group top brass aboard on 23 August, the possibility of his death being staged has floated. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin's government has made it clear that the international community cannot examine evidence from the crash site.

Apart from this, the Russian administration mentioned that the DNA testing on remains from the scene of the disaster confirmed Prigozhin's death on the aircraft.

It is known that Prigozhin's death comes just two months after he led an insurrection against Vladimir Putin's regime and expressed anger at how his forces had been used and treated and ordered a march to Moscow.

Meanwhile, Russian officials have largely ignored widespread speculation that Vladimir Putin was behind the fatal disaster. However, the Kremlin acknowledged that foul play could have played a role as the crash may have been the result of “deliberate wrongdoing."

