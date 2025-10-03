Days after Trump hailed Pakistan, FM Dar says Gaza plan differs from Muslim nations’ proposal

The 20-point plan announced last this week by US President Donald Trump to end the war in Gaza was not in line with a draft presented to him by a group of Muslim-majority countries, Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on Friday.

“I have made it clear that these 20 points which Trump has made public are ... not the same as ours. I say that some changes have been made in it, in the draft we had,” Dar, who is also deputy prime minister of Pakistan, was quoted as saying in remarks to Pakistani lawmakers by Reuters.

Dar’s statement in the Pakistan National Assembly comes just days after Trump praised Islamabad for supporting his Gaza plan.

Also, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif had earlier welcomed Trump's plan. PM Sharif while in transit had given a general response to Trump's broader social media post, Dar said.

What is the Trump's Gaza Plan? On Monday, White House released the 20-point blueprint for ending the war between Israel and Hamas under which all hostages, living and dead, would be returned within 72 hours of a ceasefire. It refers to a redeveloped "New Gaza" in future.

President Trump laid out a 20-point plan for ending the Israel-Hamas war and establishing a post war governance in the war-battered Palestinian territory. Trump's plan would establish a temporary governing board that would be headed by Trump and include former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

The ‘Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict’ calls for Gaza to become “a deradicalised terror-free zone that does not pose a threat to its neighbours” and pledges redevelopment “for the benefit of the people of Gaza, who have suffered more than enough”.

What did eight Muslim nations say? Trump unveiled his plan a week after meeting leaders of eight Muslim nations - Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, Indonesia and Pakistan - to discuss the situation in Gaza.

Eight Muslim nations, including Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates, had issued a joint statement welcoming Donald Trump's “sincere efforts to end the war in Gaza”.

What did Dar say? On Friday, Dar said in the House that the eight nations received a commitment from Trump that he would not allow an Israeli annexation of the occupied West Bank, which far-right allies of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in his governing coalition have called for.

A consensus draft prepared by the Muslim countries asked for a "full Israeli withdrawal" and "a path for a just peace on the basis of the two-state solution" to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Dar said, reading from a copy of their proposal.

The creation of a Palestinian state co-existing with Israel is Pakistani policy, he said. Netanyahu has repeatedly ruled out Palestinian statehood, saying this would endanger Israel.