DCGI to review Serum's Covovax EUA for 2-7 yrs, 7-11 yrs age groups tomorrow

DCGI to review Serum's Covovax EUA for 2-7 yrs, 7-11 yrs age groups tomorrow1 min read . 06:53 PM IST
- The applications regarding Covovax EUA for these age groups were submitted by SII on 16 March and 1 June.
Serum Institute of India's (SII) application seeking emergency use authorisation to use Covovax in the 2 to 7 and 7 to 11 age groups will be reviewed by DCGI's COVID-19 subject expert committee.
The applications regarding the same were submitted by SII's senior official Prakash Kumar Singh on 16 March and 1 June. However, in its last meeting, the DCGI had sought more data from SII.
Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had approved Covovax for restricted use in emergency situations in adults on December 28 and in the 12 to 17 years age group subject to certain conditions on March 9.
India began inoculating children aged 12-14 on March 16. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. Vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2 last year.
The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 last year for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.
India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1 last year. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years of age to be inoculated against the viral disease from May 1 last year.
The next phase of vaccination commenced from January 3 for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.
India began administering precaution doses of vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10.
The country began administering precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines to all aged above 18 years at private vaccination centres on April 10.
