Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >De Beers unit discovers 1,098 carat diamond, could be 3rd-biggest ever

De Beers unit discovers 1,098 carat diamond, could be 3rd-biggest ever

Premium
Debswana Diamond, a unit of De Beers, unearthed a 1,098 carat stone in Botswana
1 min read . 05:34 PM IST Mbongeni Mguni, Bloomberg

Preliminary analysis suggests the stone is the world’s third-largest gem-quality diamond ever after the Cullinan Diamond that was discovered in South Africa in 1905 and the Lesedi la Rona that was found in Botswana in 2015

Debswana Diamond Co., a unit of De Beers Plc, unearthed a 1,098 carat stone in Botswana on June 1, the largest since the company began operations five decades ago.

Debswana Diamond Co., a unit of De Beers Plc, unearthed a 1,098 carat stone in Botswana on June 1, the largest since the company began operations five decades ago.

Preliminary analysis suggests the stone is the world’s third-largest gem-quality diamond ever after the Cullinan Diamond that was discovered in South Africa in 1905 and the Lesedi la Rona that was found in Botswana in 2015, according to Debswana acting Managing Director Lynette Armstrong.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Preliminary analysis suggests the stone is the world’s third-largest gem-quality diamond ever after the Cullinan Diamond that was discovered in South Africa in 1905 and the Lesedi la Rona that was found in Botswana in 2015, according to Debswana acting Managing Director Lynette Armstrong.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Valuation by the Diamond Trading Co. Botswana is due in a few weeks and at this point, Debswana can’t say whether the rock will be sold by De Beers or through the Okavango Diamond Co., a state-owned trader that also holds the right to buy Debswana stones, Armstrong said.

“Debswana will work with the government of the Republic of Botswana and De Beers to value and sell the diamond to ensure it returns maximum benefit for the people of Botswana," the company’s spokeswoman, Rachel Mothibatsela, said.

The stone was discovered at Jwaneng, the world’s richest mine by value, which is undergoing a $2 billion expansion.

Debswana is a 50/50 partnership between Botswana and De Beers to mine the gems in the southwestern African nation. Last year, the company produced 16.6 million carats, compared with 23.3 million carats in 2019.

Botswana accounts for more than two-thirds of De Beers’ output, while the country relies on diamonds for 90% of its exports. Last year, the nation’s total rough diamond sales fell 30% to $2.1 billion as mines suspended production due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!