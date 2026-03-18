Dead or alive? Benjamin Netanyahu's last 24 hours of posts have social media divided, ‘More like AI than real life’

Benjamin Netanyahu has been continuously sharing posts amid news of his death. Meanwhile, Internet debates if these real or AI. Check what all he posted in last 24 hours.

Social media has been abuzz with death rumours of Benjamin Netanyahu. Then, it started debating whether the Israeli prime minister’s released videos are real or AI.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has released two videos in the last 24 hours. Seems like he is pushing back against viral rumours of his death with a mix of dark humour and combative rhetoric.

In one video, Netanyahu appeared alongside Mike Huckabee, the US ambassador to Israel. Huckabee says he has been personally sent by President Donald Trump to check on him.

"Mr Prime Minister, I wanted you to know the President asked me to come and make sure you were okay," Huckabee says.

Netanyahu replied simply, "Yes, Mike. I'm alive."

The exchange quickly turns darker. Netanyahu produces what he describes as a "punch card". He jokes that he has crossed off two names from it that day, with more still to go.

Huckabee quips that his own name is not on it, to which Netanyahu replies, "Your name is on the list of the good guys."

The conversation then shifts tone entirely. Netanyahu praises President Trump and US forces for their role in the ongoing conflict.

Netanyahu says that Israel and the United States are standing "shoulder to shoulder" against enemies who want to develop nuclear weapons capable of reaching American cities.

"They ain't gonna do that," he says. "We're wiping them out."

The second video was released a few hours ago while Israel was still waiting for sunrise. It’s a direct message from the Israeli PM to his people.

“I'm here with Israel's Defense Minister, our Chief of Staff, the head of the Mossad, the Chief of Air Force, our senior commanders. In the past 24 hours, we knocked out two of the terrorist chieftains, the top terrorist chieftains of this tyranny,” he says while looking at the camera.

“Our aircraft are hitting the terror operatives on the grounds, in the crossroads, in the city squares. This is meant to enable the brave people of Iran to celebrate the Festival of Fire. So, celebrate. And, Happy Nowruz. We're watching from above,” he added.

Also Read | Is Benjamin Netanyahu Dead? Death rumours of Israeli PM flood social media

Social media reaction Some social media users believe it’s a “nice way to debunk all those fake AI claims’. Still, some social media users are not convinced.

One of them pointed out “the most obvious oddity….The ears”.

“Never met someone with 2 ear canals before now,” the user sarcastically wrote while sharing images.

Another user shared a post from August 2025 where Benjamin Netanyahu wished Huckabee a ‘Happy birthday’. The user pointed out that the US Ambassador was wearing the same dress.

“At least they changed your tie color. Does Mike only own one suit and tie?” the user asked.

Another user wrote, “Yeah, the muscle movement doesn’t look natural—an older man contracting that fast, all at once, feels more like AI than real life; rapid, perfectly synchronized contraction like that is unusual and likely points to AI editing, speed manipulation, or CGI.”