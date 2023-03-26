Deadliest tornadoes kill 26; power outage across Alabama, Mississippi. 10 points2 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 06:26 AM IST
Mississippi tornado: Several images and videos of the massive devastation have gone viral where cities seemed to have turn into junkyard
Powerful tornadoes tore across Mississippi overnight killing at least 25 people in the southern US state. according to Nicholas Price, a meteorologist, the tornado stayed on the ground for about an hour and cut a path of destruction some 170 miles (274 km) long. Residents of Rolling Fork town shot the video of the massive storm that showed homes reduced to rubble, tree trunks snapped like twigs, and cars tossed aside.
