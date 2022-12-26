Deadliest year for Rohingya at sea in years as 180 presumed drowned3 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2022, 07:55 PM IST
The number of Rohingya leaving Bangladesh in boats this year has jumped more than five-fold from a year earlier to nearly 2,400
The possible sinking of a boat in recent weeks with 180 Rohingya Muslims on board could make 2022 one of the deadliest years at sea in almost a decade for the community, a U.N. agency said, as refugees try to flee desperate conditions in Bangladesh camps.