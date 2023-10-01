Hello User
Business News/ News / World/  Deadly fire erupts in Spanish nightclub, 13 dead, dozens injured

Deadly fire erupts in Spanish nightclub, 13 dead, dozens injured

AP

Fire in nightclub in Murcia, Spain kills 13 and injures many. Cause of fire unknown. Death toll could increase.

In this photo provided by Bomberos/Ayuntamiento de Murcia, firefighters work outside a nightclub on fire in Murcia, south-eastern Spain in the early hours of Sunday Oct. 1, 2023. At least 9 people are believed to have died in the fire with Emergency services continuing to search for missing persons.

A fire broke out in a nightclub in the southeastern Spanish city of Murcia on Sunday, killing 13 people and injuring several others, authorities said.

The fire started around 6 a.m. in the popular Teatre nightclub and quickly tore through the venue, according to Spain's state news agency EFE.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.

A video shared by Murcia’s fire service showed firefighters trying to control flames inside the nightclub. Police and emergency services worked to secure the interior of the club to avoid a possible collapse and were trying to locate and identify the bodies.

Officials said the death toll could increase.

The city council declared three days of mourning with flags flown at half-staff on public buildings throughout the region of Murcia.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Updated: 01 Oct 2023, 10:14 PM IST
