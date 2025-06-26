Deadly mass shooting in Mexico's Guanajuato during celebration, 12 killed; terrifying video viral

Twelve people were killed in Irapuato, Guanajuato, when gunmen fired at a celebration for St John the Baptist. Witnesses reported chaos as revellers attempted to escape the gunfire.

Livemint
Published26 Jun 2025, 06:36 AM IST
Residents walk at the site of a shooting in the Barrio Nuevo neighbourhood in Irapuato, Guanajuato state, Mexico, on June 25, 2025. Gunmen killed 10 people including children in an attack on a house in a central Mexican city plagued by gang-related violence, authorities said Wednesday. (Photo by MARIO ARMAS / AFP)
Residents walk at the site of a shooting in the Barrio Nuevo neighbourhood in Irapuato, Guanajuato state, Mexico, on June 25, 2025. Gunmen killed 10 people including children in an attack on a house in a central Mexican city plagued by gang-related violence, authorities said Wednesday. (Photo by MARIO ARMAS / AFP)(AFP)

Twelve people were killed overnight in the Mexican state of Guanajuato when gunmen opened fire on a celebration in the city of Irapuato, authorities said Wednesday.

Mint could not independently verify this video.

People were dancing and drinking in the street in celebration of St John the Baptist when the shooting began. Revellers screamed and ran to escape the gunfire, according to videos circulated online, AP reported.

(This is a developing story)

(With inputs from AP)

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news. Follow all the latest updates on Israel Iran Conflict here on Livemint.

Business NewsNewsWorldDeadly mass shooting in Mexico's Guanajuato during celebration, 12 killed; terrifying video viral
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.