Deadly mass shooting in Mexico's Guanajuato during celebration, 12 killed; terrifying video viral

Twelve people were killed overnight in the Mexican state of Guanajuato when gunmen opened fire on a celebration in the city of Irapuato, authorities said Wednesday.
Mint could not independently verify this video.
People were dancing and drinking in the street in celebration of St John the Baptist when the shooting began. Revellers screamed and ran to escape the gunfire, according to videos circulated online, AP reported.
(This is a developing story)
(With inputs from AP)
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news. Follow all the latest updates on Israel Iran Conflict here on Livemint.