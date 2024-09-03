Deadly Russian missile attack highlights Ukraine’s air-defence shortages
Summary
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has pleaded for more missile systems and jet fighters to shield the country from Russian attacks.
KYIV, Ukraine—Two Russian ballistic missiles hit a military institute and a hospital in a central Ukrainian city, killing 41 and injuring 180 in one of the deadliest strikes this year, Ukrainian officials said.
