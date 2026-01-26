Deadly shooting at soccer field shocks central Mexico; 11 killed, 12 injured

At least 11 people were killed and a further 12 wounded after armed assailants opened fire at a football pitch in central Mexico on Sunday, in an attack that local officials described as part of a worsening wave of criminal violence.

The shooting took place in the Loma de Flores neighbourhood of Salamanca, in the violence-hit state of Guanajuato, shortly after the end of a local football match, according to municipal and state authorities.

Attack followed end of football match Salamanca Mayor Cesar Prieto said an armed group arrived at the field as people were gathered following the match and began firing indiscriminately.

Ten people were killed at the scene, while another victim later died in hospital. Among the injured were a woman and a minor, the mayor confirmed

In a statement, Prieto said the city was experiencing a surge in criminal violence and warned that organised crime groups were attempting to undermine state authority.

“Unfortunately, there are criminal groups trying to subjugate authorities, something they are not going to achieve,” the mayor said.

Appeal for federal intervention Describing the situation as grave, Prieto appealed directly to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and state officials for additional security support.

“Today we are going through a serious moment, a serious social breakdown,” Prieto said. “Unfortunately, there are criminal groups trying to subdue authorities, and that is something they will not achieve.”

“I am asking the president and the governor for support so we can restore peace,” he added. “We will move forward, and those responsible will be found.”

Prosecutors launch investigation The Guanajuato state prosecutor’s office said it had opened an investigation and was coordinating with federal authorities to reinforce security in the area. State and federal forces have been deployed as part of efforts to stabilise the city.

Guanajuato at centre of cartel violence Guanajuato recorded Mexico’s highest homicide total last year and has become a focal point of organised crime in recent years. The violence has been driven largely by clashes between the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) and the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel, rival groups fighting for control of territory and illicit markets.

The conflict has led to repeated mass shootings, hundreds of killings and disappearances, and the discovery of clandestine graves across the state.