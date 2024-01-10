A High Wind Warning and Flood Watch have been issued for all of New York City starting at 6:00 pm, with authorities warning of torrential rain, potential flooding, and wind gusts reaching up to 70 mph, as per New York Metro Weather post on social media platform X. Power outages are anticipated, urging residents to ensure they have a reliable means of receiving weather alerts throughout the night.

In anticipation of severe weather, New York City is on high alert as a widespread storm wreaked havoc in the U.S. South, causing significant damage. The region has experienced tornado warnings and high winds, resulting in the displacement of roofs, overturned campers, and scattered furniture in Florida. Simultaneously, another storm is blanketing Midwest cities with over half a foot of snow, stranding travellers on highways, as outlined in a recent report.

Unsettling developments in the South revealed deadly storms and tornado warnings, impacting Southern states. The storm has claimed at least three lives, with winds of 55 mph, hail, and confirmed tornadoes affecting areas like the Florida Panhandle, Alabama, and Georgia. Notably, a wind gust of 106 mph was documented in Walton County, Florida.

In Cottonwood, Alabama, an 81-year-old woman died allegedly after getting hit by a tornado, displacing her mobile home. In Clayton County, south of Atlanta, another fatality was reported by Ap, as a tree fell on a car during heavy rain.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 49 North Florida counties. Power outages have left over 200,000 customers in Florida, Alabama, and Georgia without electricity, while nearly 150,000 people in North Carolina face similar challenges, according to the Associated Press report.

The Midwest is grappling with substantial snowfall, impacting states from southeastern Colorado to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Fatal accidents were reported in Wisconsin, where an SUV driver lost their life in a collision with a semitrailer on a snow-covered highway.

Torrential rains have disrupted air traffic at Atlanta's busy airport, leading to cancellations of classes in over 80 public school systems in Georgia. North Carolina faced a suspected tornado's impact on a mobile home park, resulting in one fatality and two critical injuries. Downtown Bamberg in South Carolina experienced damage from a potential tornado, as indicated in the report.

Anticipating the storm's eastward movement, the Northeast is preparing for a combination of snow, rain, and strong winds by the night of January 9. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency in advance of expected heavy rain and wind. In New York City, nearly 2,000 migrants are being evacuated from a tent complex due to predicted wind speeds exceeding 70 mph, according to the report.

