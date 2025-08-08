Deaf Palestinian uses social media to highlight Gazas struggles through sign language

(Refiles to correct byline)

*

Alhabel uses sign language to raise awareness of Gaza's struggles

*

Gazans feel unheard despite mass suffering and high death toll

*

No ceasefire in sight as Israel plans to control Gaza City

By Ebrahim Hajjaj

GAZA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Basem Alhabel stood amongst the ruins of Gaza, with people flat on the floor all around him as bullets flew, and filmed himself using sign language to explain the dangers of the war to fellow deaf Palestinians and his followers on social media.

Alhabel, 30, who describes himself as a "deaf journalist in Gaza" on his Instagram account, says he wants to raise more awareness of the conflict -- from devastating Israeli air strikes to the starvation now affecting most of the population -- by informing Palestinians and people abroad with special needs.

Bombarded by Israel for nearly two years, many Gazans complain the world does not hear their voices despite mass suffering with a death toll that exceeds 60,000 people, according to Gaza health authorities in the demolished enclave.

"I wished to get my voice out to the world and the voices of the deaf people who cannot speak or hear, to get their voice out there, so that someone can help us," he said through his friend and interpreter Mohammed Moshtaha, who he met during the war.

"I tried to help, to film and do a video from here and there, and publish them so that we can make our voices heard in the world."

Alhabel has an Instagram following of 141,000. His page, which shows him in a flak jacket and helmet, features images of starving, emaciated children and other suffering.

He films a video then returns to a tent to edit -- one of the many where Palestinians have sought shelter and safety during the war, which erupted when Hamas-led militants attacked Israel in October 2023, drawing massive retaliation. Alhabel produced images of people collecting flour from the ground while he used sign language to explain the plight of Gazans, reinforcing the view of a global hunger monitor that has warned a famine scenario is unfolding.

"As you can see, people are collecting flour mixed with sand," he communicated.

Alhabel and his family were displaced when the war started. They stayed in a school with tents.

"There was no space for a person to even rest a little. I stayed in that school for a year and a half," he explained.

Alhabel is likely to be busy for some time. There are no signs of a ceasefire on the horizon despite mediation efforts.

Israel's political security cabinet approved a plan early on Friday to take control of Gaza City, as the country expands its military operations despite intensifying criticism at home and abroad over the war.