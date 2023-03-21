Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the Kremlin on March 20 to dine with his "dear friend" Vladimir Putin. The visit, Xi's first abroad since obtaining a third term in February, comes just days after the International Criminal Court (ICC) called for Putin's arrest for war crimes in Ukraine. The timing of the visit led the US to accuse China of providing Russia with "diplomatic cover" for additional crimes.

