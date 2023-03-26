‘Dear Jesus, please help them,’ meteorologist breaks down on camera while tracking Mississippi tornado2 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 02:38 AM IST
As meteorologist Matt Laubhan realizes the tornado will directly hit the town of Amory, he just bends down on his system and prayed for the residents of the town
The destruction from the massive tornado continues as it rips through several areas of the state of Mississippi in the United States. A WTVA meteorologist working on the geographical coordinates of the tornado became emotional on camera seeing the level and damage and prayed to God for help.
