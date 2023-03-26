Home / News / World /  ‘Dear Jesus, please help them,’ meteorologist breaks down on camera while tracking Mississippi tornado
The destruction from the massive tornado continues as it rips through several areas of the state of Mississippi in the United States. A WTVA meteorologist working on the geographical coordinates of the tornado became emotional on camera seeing the level and damage and prayed to God for help.

The meteorologist Matt Laubhan can be seen tracking the movement of the tornado in the video. As he realizes as the tornado will directly hit the town of Amory, he just bends down on his system and said “Oh man" and let out a heavy sigh.

"Dear Jesus, please help them. Amen," Laubhan said after a pause.

The death toll in the Mississippi tornado rose to 25 on Saturday as rescue workers continue their search through debris. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said dozens of people were injured in the storms.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves has declared a State of Emergency and pledged to assist in the reconstruction efforts as he travels to observe the destruction in a region that contains numerous large fields of cotton, corn, soybeans, and catfish farms. 

President Joe Biden has also made a commitment to provide federal aid, describing the devastation as "heartbreaking."

The extent of the destruction in Rolling Fork was so extensive that multiple storm chasers, who typically track severe weather and broadcast live footage of dramatic funnel clouds, requested assistance for search and rescue efforts. Some even halted their pursuit to transport injured individuals to medical facilities.

Unfortunately, the situation was further compounded by the fact that the local hospital on the town's western side sustained damage, resulting in the transfer of patients to alternative medical centers.

Images of devastation released by news networks depicted complete structures reduced to debris and automobiles toppled onto their sides, with individuals making their way through the wreckage in the absence of illumination.

With inputs from agencies 

