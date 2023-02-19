Death due to COVID-19 vaccine: 28-year-old dies after jab; family to get ₹1.4 crore
The deceased’s family will get a one-time payout of ₹1.4 crore.
A 28-year-old Bangladeshi man's death in 2021 was probably brought on by the vaccine, Singapore said. The revelation comes after reports of its first fatality associated with the Covid-19 vaccine as the Ministry of Health (MOH) spoke about the death of the young man. A medical mishap led to the man's death 21 days after receiving the Covid-19 immunisation, as per MOH.
