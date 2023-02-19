A 28-year-old Bangladeshi man's death in 2021 was probably brought on by the vaccine, Singapore said. The revelation comes after reports of its first fatality associated with the Covid-19 vaccine as the Ministry of Health (MOH) spoke about the death of the young man. A medical mishap led to the man's death 21 days after receiving the Covid-19 immunisation, as per MOH.

The man passed away on July 9, 2021, after collapsing at work earlier in the day, according to the government. He received his first dose of the Moderna-Spikevax COVID-19 vaccination 21 days before that.

His family would get a one-time payout of S$225,000 ( ₹1.4 crore) under the ministry's Vaccine Injury Financial Assistance Programme.

Under the National Vaccination Programme, all Singapore citizens, permanent residents, holders of long-term visas, and some individuals with short-term visas are eligible for free vaccinations, as per MOH which says: “COVID-19 vaccination protects you against severe disease, minimises the risk of transmission, and protects our healthcare system from being overwhelmed."

Regarding the death of the 28-year-old, MOH said, “The cause of death was certified as myocarditis. The State Coroner also found that on the balance of probabilities, it was likely to be related to Covid-19 vaccination."

Singapore has received more than 1.7 crore doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to date, according to MOH. Myocarditis still occurs rarely, with rates of 0.1 per 100,000 doses for bivalent vaccines and 1.1 per 100,000 doses for the initial monovalent vaccination series.

Singapore has four vaccines available at the moment: Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty, Moderna/Spikevax, Novavax/Nuvaxovid and Sinovac-CoronaVac. The MOH also recommends a booster dose one year after their last booster dose for people aged 60 years and above, those who live in aged care facilities and the ones who are “medically vulnerable and at higher risk of severe disease".

(With agency inputs)

