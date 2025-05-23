‘Death for money’: Mother buys insurance worth ₹1.24 crore hours before son’s demise instead of taking him to hospital

A mother has caused anger online after she reportedly chose money over her son’s life. Here’s what happened.

Her son, who had serious liver disease, vomited a lot of blood at home in Uijeongbu, South Korea, on September 20, 2024. Instead of calling an ambulance, she bought a life insurance policy worth 200 million won (about ₹1.24 crore) in his name. interestingly, the hospital was only seven minutes away.

Since the mother did not seek medical help, a friend took the man to the hospital the next day. However, it was too late. He died from severe blood loss just eight hours after the policy was bought, according to the South China Morning Post.

The mother, who works in the insurance field, is now facing huge public criticism. Many people are shocked that a parent could do this.

The South Korean mother is under investigation for allegedly trying to kill her own son for insurance money. The mother claimed she didn’t know he was vomiting blood. Nevertheless, the police claim that she knew his condition was serious and still took out the policy.

Authorities believe this shows “indirect intent to kill”. She has been charged with attempted murder and fraud. The case has shocked many, especially after Chinese media widely shared it online.

Social media is angry and heartbroken at the same time.

“As the Chinese saying goes, ‘Even a tiger will not eat its own cub’. Yet this mother handed her son over to death for money,” SCMP quoted one user as saying.

Another commented, “What a disgraceful mother! An insurance agent who saved her last policy for her own son.”

Insurance fraud in India In April, three months after a big insurance scam was uncovered in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district, police filed an 800-page chargesheet against 11 people from UP, Bihar and Jharkhand.

Called the “insurance mafia”, this group created fake life insurance policies in the name of people who were either dying or already dead. They used these policies to cheat companies like ICICI Prudential, SBI Life, PNB MetLife and Bajaj Allianz.

