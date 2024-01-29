US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin expressed emotions of anger and sorrow over the loss of three US Army soldiers in a drone attack on a small American outpost in Jordan, stating that he is “outraged" and “deeply saddened."

The US Defence Secretary said in a statement released by the Department of Defence, “I am outraged and deeply saddened by the deaths of three of our US service members and the wounding of other American troops in an attack last night against US and Coalition forces, who were deployed to a site in northeastern Jordan near the Syrian border to work for the lasting defeat of ISIS."

Austin said that US President Joe Biden and he will not tolerate attacks on American forces, and “we will take all necessary actions to defend the United States, our troops, and our interests."

He noted that Iran-backed militias are responsible for these continued attacks on US forces, and “we will respond at a time and place of our choosing."

“These brave Americans and their families are in my prayers, and the entire Department of Defence mourns their loss," he said.

The drone attack represents the initial occurrence of US troops losing their lives to enemy gunfire in the Middle East since the beginning of the Gaza war.

The assault focused on Tower 22 in Jordan, close to the Syrian border, exacerbating an already tense situation in the region. As per US authorities cited by CNN, the drone believed to be responsible for the attack was launched by militants supported by Iran and appeared to have originated from Syria.

The casualties were officially acknowledged by US Central Command, which confirmed that a one-way drone attack on a base in northeast Jordan resulted in the deaths of three service members and injuries to 25 others. President Joe Biden pledged to ensure accountability for the incident, stating that the attack was executed by extremist groups supported by Iran, operating in Syria and Iraq.

“These service members embodied the very best of our nation: unwavering in their bravery, unflinching in their duty, unbending in their commitment to our country -- risking their own safety for the safety of their fellow Americans and our allies and partners with whom we stand in the fight against terrorism," President Biden remarked.

He stressed the responsible parties would be held accountable at a time and in a manner chosen by the United States.

As of the previous Friday, more than 158 attacks targeting US and coalition forces in Iraq and Syria had been reported. Despite a continuous onslaught involving drones, rockets, and missiles, the majority of these attacks have been deemed unsuccessful, causing minimal harm or damage. The reason for the failure of air defences to intercept the drone in this specific incident remains unclear.

The assault on Tower 22 is the first documented attack since the series of attacks on US and coalition forces commenced on October 17. The US forces stationed at the outpost are engaged in an advise-and-assist mission with Jordan. Officials have reiterated their reluctance to see heightened tensions escalate into a regional war, despite the increasing frequency of these attacks.

(With inputs from ANI)

