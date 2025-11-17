Death sentence looming over Sheikh Hasina? Son says ex-PM safe in India as violence rocks Bangladesh ahead of verdict

Tensions erupted in Dhaka and other parts of Bangladesh as numerous crude bombs exploded there on Sunday, including arson attacks ahead of verdict in the crimes against humanity trial of ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today. Her son and adviser claimed that the court will likely sentence her to death, while stating that his mother is safe in India.

“We know exactly what the verdict is going to be. They're televising it. They're going to convict her, and they'll probably sentence her to death. What can they do to my mother? My mother is safe in India. India is giving her full security," Reuters quoted Sajeeb Wazed, who resides in Washington, as saying.