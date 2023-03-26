Death threats, calls to action and a Trump rally at site of deadly anti-govt siege - What's happening in US?2 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 12:33 AM IST
Staring down a possible indictment, a defiant Donald Trump is hoping to put on a show of force Saturday at the first rally of his 2024 presidential campaign, in a city made famous by deadly resistance against law enforcement.
As reports about his imminent arrest swirl - partly fuelled by former President Donald Trump himself - the Republican leader is now moving ahead with a controversial election rally. Billed as the former commander-in-chief's first major rally for the 2024 presidential race, the event will take place in Waco, Texas - a move that critics say will play to his far-right supporters.
