Death toll from Brazil downpours hits 48, dozens still missing
Massive downpours have caused landslides and flooding since last weekend in coastal towns of Brazil's richest state
The death toll from heavy rains that devastated coastal areas of Brazil's southeastern Sao Paulo state reached 48 people, official figures showed on Wednesday, but dozens were still missing as search and rescue efforts continued.
