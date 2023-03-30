Death toll in Philippine ferry blaze rises to 31: governor

Number of people killed in a fire that ripped through a ferry in the southern Philippines has risen to 31.

"We initially have 13 deaths recorded, then we have 18 new deaths, so it's now 31 deaths," Basilan Governor Jim Salliman told AFP.

"We initially have 13 deaths recorded, then we have 18 new deaths, so it's now 31 deaths," Basilan Governor Jim Salliman told AFP.

