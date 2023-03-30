Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / World /  Death toll in Philippine ferry blaze rises to 31: governor

Death toll in Philippine ferry blaze rises to 31: governor

1 min read . 01:22 PM IST AFP
Basilan Governor Jim Salliman has informed that 31 people have died due to a fire that ripped through a ferry in the southern Philippines

The number of people killed in a fire that ripped through a ferry in the southern Philippines has risen to 31, the local governor said Thursday, after more bodies were found inside the burned-out wreckage.

"We initially have 13 deaths recorded, then we have 18 new deaths, so it's now 31 deaths," Basilan Governor Jim Salliman told AFP.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

