Death toll in Turkey, Syria quake tops 33,000; Turkey starts legal action against builders
The death toll in Turkey and Syria from Monday's earthquake and major aftershocks rose above 33,000 and looked set to keep growing
Rescuers pulled more survivors from the rubble on Sunday, nearly a week after one of the worst earthquakes to hit Turkey and Syria, as Turkish authorities sought to maintain order across the disaster zone and began legal action over building collapses.
