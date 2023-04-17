Death toll of Sudan clashes rises to 97: Doctors' union2 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 10:03 AM IST
- After a period of internal power struggles between Sudan's army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who leads the heavily-armed RSF, violence erupted on Saturday.
According to a statement from the doctors' union, the number of casualties resulting from intense clashes between Sudan's regular army and paramilitaries has now risen to at least 97, with numerous others sustaining injuries.
