Death toll rises as Israel, Hamas fighting intensifies
- Israel kills four top Hamas commanders in a strike on a base
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Israel’s military said it killed six senior Hamas commanders Wednesday as it intensified its airstrikes targeting the militant group in Gaza, in the heaviest exchange of fire since the two sides fought a war in 2014.
Israeli strikes and Hamas rocket fire have so far killed 56 Palestinians, including 14 children, and six Israelis, according to Palestinian and Israeli officials. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel has killed dozens of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad operatives.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!