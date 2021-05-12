Subscribe
Home >News >World >Death toll rises as Israel, Hamas fighting intensifies

Death toll rises as Israel, Hamas fighting intensifies

A member of the Palestinians Hamas security forces walks in the midst of damage caused by an Israeli air strike in the town of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on May 12, 2021.
5 min read . 10:12 PM IST FELICIA SCHWARTZ, The Wall Street Journal

  • Israel kills four top Hamas commanders in a strike on a base

Israel’s military said it killed six senior Hamas commanders Wednesday as it intensified its airstrikes targeting the militant group in Gaza, in the heaviest exchange of fire since the two sides fought a war in 2014.

Israeli strikes and Hamas rocket fire have so far killed 56 Palestinians, including 14 children, and six Israelis, according to Palestinian and Israeli officials. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel has killed dozens of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad operatives.

