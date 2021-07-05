Death toll rises to 27 at Miami-area condominium collapse

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SURFSIDE : Three more bodies were found in the debris of a partially collapsed Miami-area condominium on Monday, bringing the total dead to 27, after the remaining parts of the complex were demolished overnight, the Associated Press reported.

Three more bodies were found in the debris of a partially collapsed Miami-area condominium on Monday, bringing the total dead to 27, after the remaining parts of the complex were demolished overnight, the Associated Press reported.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}