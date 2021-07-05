Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Death toll rises to 27 at Miami-area condominium collapse

Death toll rises to 27 at Miami-area condominium collapse

File photo: A dog aiding in the search walks past a team of Israeli search and rescue personnel, left, atop the rubble at the Champlain Towers South condominium.
1 min read . 10:15 PM IST Reuters

  • The bodies were found after suspended search-and-rescue efforts resumed following the managed demolition of the remaining part of Champlain Towers

SURFSIDE : Three more bodies were found in the debris of a partially collapsed Miami-area condominium on Monday, bringing the total dead to 27, after the remaining parts of the complex were demolished overnight, the Associated Press reported.

The bodies were found after suspended search-and-rescue efforts resumed following the managed demolition of the remaining part of Champlain Towers South complex in Surfside, where many remain missing, the AP reported that Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah told family members.

