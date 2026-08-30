Death toll rises to 734, over 3,000 missing in Nepal, Tibet as authorities warn of fresh flooding | Top Updates

Days after catastrophic floods wreaked havoc along the Nepal-China border, Nepalese authorities on Sunday (local time) confirmed that the combined death toll in Nepal and Tibet had reached 734, with at least 3,000 people still missing.

The flash floods, which began on Wednesday, originated on the Tibetan side of the border before entering Nepal, where they caused massive destruction and swept away several villages. At around 9 am (local time), floodwaters rushed through the Bhote Koshi River, affecting the border districts of Rasuwa and Dhading, along with Nuwakot, southwest of the capital.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What caused the recent floods in Nepal and Tibet? ⌵ The floods were triggered by a glacial collapse near the high-altitude China-Nepal border, which sent torrents of debris and water through the region. 2 How many people are currently missing due to the floods in Nepal and Tibet? ⌵ As of now, at least 3,000 people are missing, with 2,426 reported unaccounted for in Nepal and 554 in Tibet. 3 Why did Nepal seek international assistance after the floods? ⌵ Nepal requested international financial and specialized technical assistance to aid in rescue operations, body identification, and reconstruction efforts, estimating the need at $4 to $5 billion. 4 What are the current rescue efforts focused on in the flood-affected areas? ⌵ Rescue efforts are primarily focused on locating and rescuing people trapped in hydropower tunnels, as well as searching for missing individuals in severely affected regions. 5 What warnings have authorities issued following the floods? ⌵ Authorities have warned of potential renewed flooding due to rising water levels in the Bhotekoshi River and have urged residents in flood-affected areas to stay vigilant.

Here are the top updates as rescue teams continue to search for missing people: 1. AFP reported that the number of missing people in Nepal and Tibet had surpassed 3,000, with at least 750 bodies recovered so far. Citing Nepalese officials, the report added that a total of 2,498 people, including hundreds of foreigners, remained out of contact in the country. Meanwhile, China's state broadcaster CCTV said that 16 people had been killed and 546 were still missing, including 261 foreign nationals.

2. On Sunday, Nepalese authorities warned of possible renewed flooding and urged residents in flood-affected areas to remain on high alert after water levels rose in the Bhotekoshi River. According to AP, locals received flood warning notices on their phones throughout Sunday morning as rescue workers tried to clear a major highway connecting Kathmandu to one of the areas worst hit by Wednesday's catastrophic floods.

3. Over 100 workers are believed to be trapped inside several hydropower tunnels. Sudan Gurung, the country's Home Minister, who rose to prominence during the Gen Z protests of 2025, said that late on Saturday, the Nepali Army inserted a pipe into one of the tunnels at the Trishuli 3A hydroelectric site and began sending air through it. However, rescue efforts at the site were curtailed due to overnight rainfall and rising water levels, with Nepal's disaster authorities urging rescue teams to exercise caution.

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4. The trapped workers were among 933 people reported missing from hydropower projects along the rivers hit by the massive flow of ice and debris. India, drawing on its experience in rescue operations, has deployed an 11-member specialised team, while China has sent a nine-member team with expertise in tunnel rescue operations.

5. While the cause of the collapse remains unclear, Nepal's Foreign Minister on Saturday warned about the growing threat posed by climate change in the Himalayas. According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the disaster that occurred on Wednesday near the high-altitude China-Nepal border was caused by a glacial collapse that sent a torrent of debris downstream. Chinese news agency Xinhua, citing experts, reported that "a glacier on the southern slope of Lirung Peak in Nepal" had fractured, triggering an ice-rock avalanche.

6. According to the Red Cross, more than 93,000 people are potentially affected by the devastating floods. On Saturday, Nepal sought international financial assistance, along with specialised rescue support, including heavy-lift drones, DNA testing kits and body-freezer storage units. The call for specialised rescue support came days after Kathmandu turned down offers from several countries to send search and rescue teams to the Himalayan nation as hundreds remain missing.

7. The United States and Canada pledged to provide $3.6 million each in humanitarian assistance, while the UK offered $6.8 million in aid. Additionally, the United Nations released $2.5 million in emergency funding. On Friday, the European Union promised $2.3 million in aid, while the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) allocated more than $1 million and launched an emergency appeal for $31 million.