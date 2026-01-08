Death toll surges to 100 in US attack on Caracas that led to Maduro's capture, Venezuelan minister says

A US military operation that led to the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro in Caracas has left at least 100 people dead and dozens more wounded, according to the country’s interior minister, as Washington confirmed plans to assume long-term control over Venezuela’s oil exports.

Speaking on state television on Wednesday, Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello described the assault as devastating.

“So far — and I mean so far — there are 100 dead and a similar number of wounded. The attack on our country was terrible,” he said.

Maduro and wife injured, officials say Cabello said Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were injured during the operation but were recovering. Both were later seen walking unaided during a court appearance in New York following their transfer to the United States.

The operation, carried out in the Venezuelan capital, has triggered widespread anger among government supporters, with officials portraying it as an attack on national sovereignty.

Pro-government rally in Caracas On Wednesday, demonstrators gathered in Caracas to demand the release of Maduro and his wife and to denounce US intervention. Protesters marched from Ali Primera Park in the west of the city to Plaza O’Leary in the historic centre.

Nahum Fernández, head of the government of Caracas, called for unity in the face of what he described as domestic and international opposition efforts.

“There is no doubt here, what we must have here is revolutionary unity, what we must have here is the mobilization of a united people,” he said.

Angel Prado, Venezuela’s minister of communes, social movements and urban agriculture, echoed the message, insisting that political authority remained with Maduro’s movement.

“We want to tell the world that in Venezuela, the power of the people rules. In Venezuela, Maduro rules ... and if Chavismo doesn't rule here, nobody rules here,” Prado said.

He also expressed support for acting president Delcy Rodríguez, saying she was carrying out Maduro’s instructions “not to let the government fall”.

US to control Venezuelan oil sales ‘indefinitely’ As tensions escalated, the White House confirmed that the United States plans to control Venezuela’s oil sales “indefinitely”. The move follows the US military’s seizure of an estimated 50 million barrels of Venezuelan crude stranded in tankers and storage facilities, as well as the capture of vessels linked to Russia and Iran.

The administration has already signalled it intends to sell up to $3 billion worth of Venezuelan oil into the global market. US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said Washington would oversee all future crude sales, with proceeds ostensibly earmarked for the Venezuelan population.

“We’re going to market the crude coming out of Venezuela,” Wright said. “First this backed-up store of oil, and then indefinitely going forward we will sell the production that comes out of Venezuela in the marketplace.”

Seizure of tankers raises geopolitical stakes US authorities also seized a Russian-flagged tanker, the Marinera — formerly known as the Bella 1 — which had been sailing from Iran towards Venezuela before diverting into the Atlantic. The vessel is believed to be part of a so-called shadow fleet transporting oil for Russia, Iran and Venezuela.

A second tanker, the Sophia, was later seized in the Caribbean. The operations have heightened the risk of confrontation with Moscow, after reports that Russia had dispatched a submarine to protect one of the vessels.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Venezuela’s interim leadership had requested that seized oil cargoes be included in negotiations with Washington.