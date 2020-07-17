PIA has suffered an accumulated loss of ₹425 billion since 2008. Last year PIA authorities asked the Federal government to write off its loan for which PIA has to pay ₹3 billion interest each year. Instead, the government of Pakistan came up with an ambitious revival plan according to which PIA was to procure 45 new air carriers and expand its travel destination to generate more revenue for the struggling concern. Up until March 2020 PIA was operating on 18 international routes. However, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, most of PIA flights to the Middle East were brought to a halt. Now with the EASA ban, Pakistan has lost at least 6 of its major routes. With no anticipation for PIA to resume its flights to the Middle East, Canada, Malaysia, and Thailand any time sooner, one can assume that the corporation has entered the final stage in its battle for survival. This means that further accumulation of debt has now become inevitable leaving PIA with only two options. The first option is to hastily privatise the corporation and get rid of it and the second option is to declare it bankrupt. The question is if PIA goes for sale who will be willing to foot an outstanding loan bill of ₹425 billion which the corporation owes to the federal government-owned banks? Hence if PIA is sold without the condition of adding the loans on top of the sale price than Federal government banks who have provided PIA with the loans in the past in the shape of cash, credit or deferred payments will also face the danger of going under. Hence in this scenario, the social, political and geographical catastrophe awaiting Pakistan's economic demise now seems to be the writing on the wall.