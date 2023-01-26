Deaths by heart disease increased during COVID-19 pandemic: Study2 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 01:17 PM IST
Many persons with heart disease and stroke symptoms, whether they were new or existing, were hesitant to seek medical attention.
During the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of cardiovascular disease (CVD) deaths in the US increased by 6.2%. The number of CVD-related deaths increased from 874,613 in 2019 to 928,741 in 2020, marking the biggest annual increase since 2015 and surpassing the previous high of 910,000 in 2003.
