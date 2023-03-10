Debt default worries 'biggest threat'…: President Biden on US economic recovery1 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 10:20 PM IST
- President Joe Biden said, the US jobs data shows economy ‘moving in the right direction’
With United States adding over 3 lakh jobs in February, President Joe Biden said that the ‘jobs data shows economy 'moving in the right direction’. However, he cautioned that debt default worries still remain the 'biggest threat' for the economic recovery.
