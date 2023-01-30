Debt limit on agenda for Biden-McCarthy meeting on Wednesday3 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 12:09 AM IST
After McCarthy disclosed the upcoming meeting during the television interview, the White House provided confirmation
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Sunday he is looking forward to discussing with President Joe Biden a “reasonable and responsible way that we can lift the debt ceiling " when the two meet Wednesday for their first sit-down at the White House since McCarthy was elected to the post.
