'Debt-trap diplomacy': Joe Biden offer alternative to Chinese development loans during Americas Summit
Earlier, Biden had blasted Chinese President Xi Jinping’s signature Belt and Road Initiative and referred to it as saddling developing economies eager to build up infrastructure with high levels of debt.
United States President Joe Biden took a jab at China on 3 November, during the inaugural Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity Leaders’ Summit at the White House, saying the US approach is a more viable alternative for countries seeking global investment, reported Bloomberg.