Deceased AstraZeneca trial volunteer didn’t receive Covid-19 vaccine

A participant who died during an AstraZeneca Plc Covid-19 trial in Brazil hadn’t received the company’s vaccine, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The person asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public.

The person asked not to be identified because the information isn't public.

Local newspapers earlier reported that a Brazilian volunteer had died from complications from the coronavirus, citing information from the country’s health regulator Anvisa. The agency didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

AstraZeneca’s American depositary receipts fell as much as 3.3% in New York on Wednesday afternoon after word of the person’s death, but trimmed their losses in recent trading. AstraZeneca is co-developing its shot with researchers at the University of Oxford.

AstraZeneca said it can’t comment on individual cases because of confidentiality and clinical trial rules.

The clinical trial of the vaccine in the U.S. has been on hold for more than a month. Studies were halted globally in September when a U.K. participant became ill, but have resumed in the U.K., Brazil, South Africa and India in recent weeks.

