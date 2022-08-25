‘Deep oceans, neither too hot nor too cold’: Earth-like planet spotted 100 light yrs away2 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2022, 08:22 PM IST
- TOI-1452 has two suns unlike Earth which revolves around one sun
An Earth-like planet has been spotted by a group of astronomers, which is about 100 light years away from our planet. TOI-1452 b is about 70% larger than Earth, and roughly five times as massive and it probably has a very deep ocean. But what is unique about this planet is the fact that it has two stars unlike Earth, which goes around just one sun.