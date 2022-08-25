An Earth-like planet has been spotted by a group of astronomers, which is about 100 light years away from our planet. TOI-1452 b is about 70% larger than Earth, and roughly five times as massive and it probably has a very deep ocean. But what is unique about this planet is the fact that it has two stars unlike Earth, which goes around just one sun.

As per reports, The exoplanet or the Super-Earth is located in a "Goldilocks zone," where temperatures are neither too hot nor too cold for liquid water to exist.

University of Montreal researcher Dr. Charles Cadieux led the international team in the discovery and their research was published in the Astronomical Journal.

The exoplanet TOI-1452 b is probably rocky like Earth, but its radius, mass, and density suggest a world very different from our own. Earth is essentially a very dry planet; even though we sometimes call it the Blue Planet because about 70% of its surface is covered by ocean, water actually only makes up a negligible fraction of its mass—less than 1% as per the report.

Water may be much more abundant on some exoplanets. In recent years, astronomers have identified and determined the radius and mass of many exoplanets with a size between that of Earth and Neptune (about 3.8 times larger than Earth). Some of these planets have a density that can only be explained if a large fraction of their mass is made up of lighter materials than those that make up the internal structure of the Earth such as water. These hypothetical worlds have been dubbed "ocean planets."

It was NASA's space telescope TESS, which surveys the entire sky in search of planetary systems close to our own, that put the researchers on the trail of this exoplanet. Based on the TESS signal, which showed a slight decrease in brightness every 11 days, astronomers predicted a planet about 70% larger than Earth.