'Deep sense of hurt': Bangladesh issues protest note against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's 'unacceptable' remarks

Bangladesh's government filed a protest note against Amit Shah's comments at a Jharkhand rally and urged India to caution political leaders against such remarks.

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published24 Sep 2024, 09:36 AM IST
‘Deep sense of hurt’: Bangladesh issues protest note against Union Home Minister Amit Shah for ‘unacceptable’ remarks
(PTI)

Bangladesh news: The neighbouring country's government on Monday lodged a protest note against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, claiming that his recent comments at a rally in Jharkhand were “unacceptable”.

Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs took to its official account on Facebook to announce that it had handed over the protest note to India's Deputy High Commissioner in Dhaka.

Last week, Amit Shah visited Jharkhand to address a rally ahead of the General Assembly Elections 2024. While addressing a rally at the Sahibganj district of the state, he said “Will hang every Bangladeshi infiltrator upside down to give them a lesson,” and appealed to the people to let “ BJP form the government.”

Bangladesh urged the Indian government to caution its political leaders against making such “objectionable and unacceptable” statements.

"The ministry also emphasised that such remarks, coming from responsible positions against the nationals of a neighbouring country, undermine the spirit of mutual respect and understanding between two friendly countries,"  the Dhaka Tribune reported.

‘Deep sense of hurt’

The Bangladesh Foreign Ministry has further expressed its ‘deep sense of hurt’ and ‘extreme displeasure’ at Amit Shah's remarks.

“Through the protest note handed over today to the Deputy High Commissioner of India in Dhaka, the Ministry conveyed its serious reservation, deep sense of hurt and extreme displeasure and called upon the Government of India to advise the political leaders to refrain from making such objectionable and unacceptable remarks,” according to a statement from the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry.

Amit Shah had also hit out at the Jharkhand government for "patronising" Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators. He said that they were marrying "our daughters which won't be tolerated."  The BJP believes in the politics of justice and not of caste, creed or religion, Shah said.

India Bangladesh relations have been on a rocky edge ever since Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country in July 2024.

Jamaat-e-Islami party's chief Shafiqur Rahman had also highlighted the need to enhance relations with India during a meeting with representatives from the Indian Media Correspondents Association Bangladesh, in August.

Key Takeaways
  • Political rhetoric can strain diplomatic relations, as seen in Bangladesh’s response to Shah’s remarks.
  • The importance of respectful communication between neighboring countries is crucial for stability.
  • Rising tensions may affect future political and economic collaborations between India and Bangladesh.

First Published:24 Sep 2024, 09:36 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorld‘Deep sense of hurt’: Bangladesh issues protest note against Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s ‘unacceptable’ remarks

