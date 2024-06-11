Deeply concerned by stabbing of US citizens in China’s Jilin, says US NSA Jake Sullivan

The US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Tuesday said that Washington, DC was "deeply concerned" over the recent stabbing of four American college teachers in Jilin City, northeastern China, stressing that the US diplomats have spoken with the assault victims to ensure that their needs are met.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Sullivan said, “We are deeply concerned by the stabbing of US citizens in Jilin City, China. Our team has been in touch with these Americans and our PRC counterparts to ensure that the victims' needs are met and appropriate law enforcement steps are being taken. We wish them a speedy recovery.”

Jake Sullivan's India Visit Meanwhile, news agency PTI reported that Sullivan is likely to visit India next week (around June 18) to review the overall progress in implementing the ambitious iCET initiative.

The report citing sources said Sullivan would hold wide-ranging talks with NSA Ajit Doval, primarily focusing on cooperation under the US-India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (CET).

Sullivan's visit to India was discussed during a phone call between US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week, the report added. Biden called up Prime Minister Modi to congratulate him on his re-election for a third term.

"President Joseph R Biden, Jr spoke today with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India to congratulate him and the National Democratic Alliance on their historic victory in India's general election," the White House said in a readout following the call.

The two sides are also expected to review ongoing defence cooperation including an ambitious plan between US defence giant GE Aerospace and India's Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) to produce the advanced F414 jet engines for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

It is important to note that the US National Security Advisor called off a visit to India for the review of iCET twice this year in view of the US administration's focus on the evolving situation in West Asia arising out of the Israel-Hamas conflict.